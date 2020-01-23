Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court is set to decide if a woman can use her frozen embryos to have a baby even if her ex-husband disagrees. The Supreme Court's ruling is scheduled to be released Thursday. A trial court had ruled against Ruby Torres, saying the contract she and her then-boyfriend had signed in 2014 clearly said both parties must agree to implantation in the event of a separation or divorce. Torres had an aggressive cancer and wanted to preserve her ability to have children after treatment. The state Court of Appeals overturned that ruling in a 2-1 decision last March that said the contract was unclear.