Hancock Chamber gets Bonnet Carré Spillway update from DMR director

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Department of Marine Resources Director Joe Spraggins gave Hancock County Chamber members a complete look Thursday at where the Gulf Coast stands in the aftermath of the 2019 algae bloom in the Mississippi Sound.
"I remember years ago this was the Seafood Capital of the world. We want to be there again,” Spraggins said.
To get back to that point, Spraggins said everyone involved must process the many lessons learned during last summer’s disastrous algae bloom.
"We're a lot more educated on the blue-green algae now. We know a lot more about it, and what we can do and how we can work it,’ he added.
Outgoing Hancock Chamber President and Baytown Inn owner Nikki Moon knows firsthand how tough it is to work through what happened when the waters closed, and the seafood and tourism industries suffered.
"We learned a lot this past summer. We’ve got to be more proactive when something like this if it happens again and we all know it can. Our small businesses can’t take another summer like that, our restaurants can’t,” Moon said.
All involved said the next steps to progress include state and federal funding and a seat at the table with the Mississippi River Commission.
"Everybody says Mississippi's going to have a seat at the table, we're going to have a seat, somewhere, somehow. It might not be on the commission, but we will be heard,” Spraggins added.
He also told chamber members since the Mississippi Sound is a marine estuary, it does need some freshwater, and that flow used to come from the East Pearl River. Now, he said much of that water flows down the West Pearl, and with that, some balance needs to be found.
"We’re looking at building a diversion up around Interstate 10,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.