Efforts to expand Project NOLA in Biloxi is underway

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - 17 cameras have been put to use in the city of Biloxi, and an official with the Biloxi Police Department said they hope to expand this effort soon.
Everything recorded on the cameras is tracked in real-time, which allows the police to monitor everything right from the station.
This project began last September when Biloxi Police partnered with Project NOLA. The nonprofit organization located at the University of New Orleans subsidizes the implementation of cameras that have gunshot detectors and license plate recognition to cut down on crime.
Major Chris Deback said the cameras were placed in the downtown area first because there’s typically more action there.
“It also helps us during events," said Deback. "We’re able to adjust manpower or shift assets around as well as if it’s a traffic clog and seeing what that clog is and making adjustments and hopefully speeding up the process.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.