Biloxi Shuckers announce 2020 coaching staff

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Milwaukee Brewers announced the Biloxi Shuckers coaching staff for the 2020 season on Wednesday, highlighted by the return of manager Mike Guerrero for his fifth season in Biloxi. Pitching coach Fred Dabney and coach Nestor Corredor will work from the MGM Park dugout for the first time, while Chuckie Caufield returns to Biloxi for a fourth season.
“We are looking forward to Mike returning to the Gulf Coast in 2020 to continue to lead the Shuckers,” said Brewers Farm Director Tom Flanagan. “He will have some new faces on the coaching staff to help prepare the next group of Brewers prospects.”
Guerrero, who was named the 2018 Southern League Manager of the Year, led the Shuckers to their best record in franchise history for the second straight year in 2019, as they finished 82-57 and captured the South Division Championship for a second consecutive season. Biloxi won both halves in 2019, as they did in 2018, and boasted nine Midseason All-Stars, three Postseason All-Stars and the league’s Most Outstanding Pitcher for the second straight year under Guerrero’s watch. The son of renowned scout Epy Guerrero, this will be Mike’s 23rd season as a Minor League manager. During his time at the helm, the Shuckers have compiled a 315-258 record.
A veteran of the Brewers system, Dabney begins his 17th season in the organization and joins the Shuckers with extensive experience at the Triple-A level. He has held the same position for the highest affiliate in the Milwaukee minor league system for the previous eight years, working in Nashville (2012-14), Colorado Springs (2015-18) and San Antonio (2019). While in the hitter friendly Pacific Coast League, Dabney’s pitching staffs finished with the league’s best earned run average twice (2014 and 2019), and prior to his time in Triple-A, Dabney served as the pitching coach for High-A Brevard County from 2005-11 and for Double-A Huntsville in 2004. He also held the role of interim bullpen coach in Milwaukee early in the 2010 season as Stan Kyles underwent surgery. Before joining the Brewers, Dabney was a pitching coach in the Texas Rangers organization for five seasons. While with High-A Charlotte in 2001 and 2002, he coached in the Florida State League All-Star Game both years and led his staff to a league-best 3.40 ERA in 2002. As a pitcher, Dabney was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 15th round of the 1988 MLB draft and played nine Minor League seasons with the White Sox, Indians and Cubs before finishing his career in Taiwan.
Caufield rejoins the Shuckers for his fourth season but his first as the team’s hitting coach. The 36-year-old enters his eighth season in the Brewers organization. He previously spent three seasons as a coach with the Class-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and one season with the rookie-level Helena Brewers. Caufield was drafted by the Brewers in 2006 out of the University of Oklahoma and spent six seasons as an outfielder in the Brewers system before finishing his playing career with Fort Worth of the independent North American League.
Corredor, who spent time with Biloxi in the first half of 2019, joins the Shuckers as a coach for his first full season with the club. He has managed in short-season rookie ball for the last 10 years, compiling a 292-383 record between the Dominican Summer League Brewers, the Arizona League Brewers, the Helena Brewers and the Rocky Mountain Vibes of the Pioneer League. Corredor originally signed with the Brewers as a first baseman in 2002 after being scouted by Epy Guerrero. He converted to catcher in 2004, throwing out 17 of 35 attempted base-stealers that year for the AZL Brewers. Corredor played a total of seven seasons across six different Milwaukee minor league affiliates, ending his career by converting to a pitcher in 2008.
On the training staff, Jeff Bodenhamer returns to Biloxi for his second season as the team’s athletic trainer after working as the athletic trainer for High-A Carolina in 2017 and 2018. Before joining the Brewers system in 2016, Bodenhamer spent 11 seasons in the Texas Rangers organization, including the 2010 season with the Hickory Crawdads, where he was named the South Atlantic League Athletic Trainer of the Year. He also worked for the Gulf Coast Braves in 2003-04 and served as the athletic trainer for the 2000 Clemson Tigers, who reached the College World Series.
Jason Morriss comes to Biloxi as the strength and conditioning specialist for 2020. Morriss is in his first season with the Brewers after working for seven seasons in the Cubs organization, including 2018 and 2019 in the Southern League with the Tennessee Smokies. Morriss spent five seasons in Myrtle Beach from 2013-17 and got his start in baseball with the Cincinnati Reds in 2012.
Finally, Paul Moeller joins the Shuckers for his first season with the Milwaukee Brewers organization as a development coach. A Folsom, California native, Moeller joined the Santa Clara University baseball program as an assistant coach in October 2019. He previously worked at Walbeck Baseball Academy for seven years.
The Shuckers will open their sixth season on April 9 at MGM Park against the Montgomery Biscuits.
