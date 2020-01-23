Biloxi Shuckers announce 2020 coaching staff

A veteran of the Brewers system, Dabney begins his 17th season in the organization and joins the Shuckers with extensive experience at the Triple-A level. He has held the same position for the highest affiliate in the Milwaukee minor league system for the previous eight years, working in Nashville (2012-14), Colorado Springs (2015-18) and San Antonio (2019). While in the hitter friendly Pacific Coast League, Dabney’s pitching staffs finished with the league’s best earned run average twice (2014 and 2019), and prior to his time in Triple-A, Dabney served as the pitching coach for High-A Brevard County from 2005-11 and for Double-A Huntsville in 2004. He also held the role of interim bullpen coach in Milwaukee early in the 2010 season as Stan Kyles underwent surgery. Before joining the Brewers, Dabney was a pitching coach in the Texas Rangers organization for five seasons. While with High-A Charlotte in 2001 and 2002, he coached in the Florida State League All-Star Game both years and led his staff to a league-best 3.40 ERA in 2002. As a pitcher, Dabney was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 15th round of the 1988 MLB draft and played nine Minor League seasons with the White Sox, Indians and Cubs before finishing his career in Taiwan.