Wednesday will be cool and cloudier

It’s another cold morning ith freezing temperatures across parts of the area. This afternoon will be less chilly with highs in the 50s. Skies will grow cloudier today but any rain should hold off for the WLOX area of South Mississippi. Tonight’s overnight lows will be chilly in the upper 30s and lower 40s but we should not see any freezing temperatures. Thursday will be even milder with highs near 60. While we stay dry today, a rain system moves in for tomorrow. High pressure will move in for Friday into the weekend which will bring dry & seasonable conditions.