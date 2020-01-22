South Mississippi business affected by algae can now apply for disaster assistance

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - If you're a Mississippi business owner who was hurt by the blue-green algae outbreak in our waters last summer, you now have an opportunity to apply for disaster assistance through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
Wednesday, the SBA opened Disaster Loan Outreach Centers in each of the three coastal counties to help answer questions about the program and help individuals complete their applications.
The low-interest Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) are available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses and private nonprofit organizations that were affected by the blue-green algae on the Mississippi Gulf Coast from June. 22 through Oct. 5, 2019.
The disaster declaration area covers Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties and the adjacent counties of George, Pearl River and Stone in Mississippi; Mobile in Alabama; and St. Tammany Parish in Louisiana.
Here’s where the Disaster Loan Outreach Centers are located in South Mississippi:
- Hancock County - Storm Prep Building Conference Room (18355 Highway 603, Kiln, MS 39556 )
- Harrison County - County Office Complex, Sand Beach Office (842 Commerce St., Gulfport, MS 39507)
- Jackson County (2915 Canty St., Suite P, Pascagoula, MS 39567)
First day open: Wednesday, Jan. 22
Last day open: Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hours:
- Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Closed on Sundays
“The SBA can help affected small businesses and nonprofit organizations overcome their economic losses by offering working capital loans, but the help cannot start until they submit an SBA disaster loan application to us,” said SBA’s Mississippi District Director Janita Stewart.
Eligible entities may qualify for loans up to $2 million. The rates on theses loan are 4% for small businesses and 2.75% for nonprofit organizations with terms up to 30-years.
Eligibility for these working capital loans are based on the size and type of business and its financial resources. These working capital loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred. The loans are not intended to replace lost sales or profits. Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov.
Businesses may also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing), or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded at www.sba.gov.
Completed applications should be returned to the center or mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155
The deadline to return economic injury applications is Oct. 16, 2020.
“The SBA is strongly committed to providing the people of Mississippi with the most effective and customer-focused response possible to assist small businesses with federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans,” said SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza. “Getting businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at SBA.”
