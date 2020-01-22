Smart poles glow up downtown Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes is excited about everything happening downtown, especially the construction progress that is taking place in and around the Mississippi Aquarium.
"It's gonna be great, that's all I have to say,” Hewes said.
Support for the aquarium came in the form of a $10,000 donation from Harrah's Gulf Coast for the purchase of Chromebooks, so future students can interactively learn about the aquarium's animal residents.
“It’s great to touch and to be hands-on, but we know every student can’t do that,” said David Kimmel, Mississippi Aquarium President and CEO. "So how do we bring that experience to them? These Chromebooks do that.”
Just outside the construction site stand 24 smart poles installed by Mississippi Power, and these interactive lights do more than just brighten the way downtown.
“They’re fully programmable, remotely from your phone or your tablet for administrators, and you can set them to go either 100 percent or higher or lower every day,” said Rose Ann Pegoda, Mississippi Power marketing team leader. “We have a dynamic downtown here and we have a lot of stuff going on, but you can change them as often as you wish, or as little as you wish, so it’s fantastic.”
The smart poles are in place, and the construction at the Aquarium next door is expected to be completed this spring.
"The Aquarium property is going to knock people’s socks off, and having that approach with these new smart lights that have the speakers where we can do seasonal music and even change the LED Lights for different seasons, it kind of makes it fun,” Hewes added.
