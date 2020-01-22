Ocean Springs to carve out new economic development plan after consultation

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs is looking to reel in more business owners with a new development plan. But at least for now, it won’t be with the private firm the city most recently partnered with.
Over the past year, Ocean Springs has partnered with multiple private firms to figure out the best way to create competitive economic packages for potential business owners. The goal is to build upon the city’s identity as they work to fill up vacant buildings scattered in plazas across the city.
Last fall, the city entered into a 90-day agreement with The Foundation Group. In that time frame, the firm was able to relocate one new business into downtown Ocean Springs and secure contracts with three others. The firm’s representative said in Tuesday’s board of aldermen meeting, those contracts could bring a total $10 million in tax impact annually.
Now that the 3-month contract has expired, The Foundation Group says it is stepping back.
Ward 1 Alderman John Gill explained how the city plans to move forward as it creates a new development plan based on the firm’s findings.
“We are very optimistic about our growth,” Gill said, “They want us to do our homework and so we have. But there’s some new issues that’s come up that is just part of progressing into economic development.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Shea Dobson noted that the plan to halt work with The Foundation Group was a mutual agreement between the firm and city leaders. The firm’s representative stated that he hopes to work with Ocean Springs leaders on a fresh plan in the future.
