New hip replacement surgery on the coast offers faster recovery for patients

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport is offering a new hip replacement option that doctors say means faster recovery for the patient.
The option they’re offering is a minimally invasive procedure that uses a different approach to traditional hip replacement, and it’s available because of a recently purchased high tech surgical table and a new orthopedic surgeon who is trained to use it.
Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Philip Myers has only been on the coast for a few months, but he’s already bringing changes, and these changes are giving patients more options at Garden Park.
“While this is not brand new technology, it’s brand new on the gulf coast," Dr. Myers said. "This technology has the opportunity to help people open doors and help them be less intimidated by the recovery process.”
The technology he’s talking about is the Hana Surgical Table, which is a high tech tool that looks more like an exercise machine than an operating table.
The Hana table can be moved in a variety of ways. This allows surgeons to position patients in a way so that they can replace the hip joint through a single incision, rather than cutting through any muscles or tendons.
“Using this table we’re able to access the hip joint through muscle intervals rather than cutting through muscle, which equates to much faster, short term recovery," Dr. Myers said.
Hip replacement is the second most common joint replacement surgery in the United States, behind knee replacement. Additionally, nearly 400,000 are performed each year.
Similar to other joint replacement surgeries, Dr. Myers said it’s the last resort treatment for patients when conservative treatments no longer help.
“We do anti-inflammatory medications, activity modification, sometimes we do injections into the hip," Dr. Myers. "And if they’re not getting the relief they’d like to get, or their functional daily life is being affected by the pain, that’s when we consider the total hip replacement.”
Dr. Myers said the anterior approach, using the Hana table, is a growing trend in hip replacement. He also said it’s definitely his method of choice for hip replacements in most patients.
“I’m trained to do hip replacements four different ways, and I could do it any of those four ways," Dr. Myers said. “But if I”m getting my hip replaced, I want mine done by a surgeon who is trained on this table, so I can recover faster and get back to work as quickly as possible.”
Dr. Myers added that most patients who are 350 pounds or less are candidates for hip replacement using the Hana surgical table.
