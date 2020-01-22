Moss Point mayor’s salary remains a point of controversy in the River City

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The serenity in Moss Point was short lived. As we reported earlier Tuesday, the board of alderman voted to restore Mayor Mario King’s salary and even give him back pay for the months the board had reduced it by 15%. Tuesday night, the board reversed that decision. Alderman Sherwood Bradford and Mayor King remain further apart than ever on the issue of the mayor’s pay.
Alderman Bradford called the original vote to reinstate the mayor’s pay "A political power move.” He feels this way because at the meeting on January 7th, two alderman were absent. He says that’s a big reason he wanted to re-address the matter at Tuesday night’s meeting.
“Also he broke the policy just this day by releasing the press release without board knowledge. We had no idea that was going on," said Alderman Bradford. “Because it is on the agenda tonight to be re-discussed. Now it is on the press that everything has been satisfied and that’s not the truth.”
That frustration continued into the meeting. Alderman Bradford made a motion to re-instate the mayor’s pay reduction; A motion that carried 4 to 2. Despite that, Mayor King said he’s confident city leaders will "do the right thing.”
“The next step is to actually talk to the board and go over and review and kind of work to educate them. And hopefully they can learn something about the process and rescind it," King said. “I always try and give the board the opportunity to do the right thing before I make any kind of decision to move forward with any litigation or veto.”
Mayor King plans on talking with the board members three at a time and working with them through this process again. If the talks don’t lead anywhere, King plans to veto the changes.
