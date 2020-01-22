Mississippi Lottery transfers $7.6 million to state treasury

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced Wednesday its first transfer of funds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury.
The $7,621,232.37 transfer is the first since lottery sales began on Nov. 25, 2019, with the introduction of scratch-off games. The MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days after the close of each calendar month.
“We are very pleased with these early results,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “Retailer and player support have been fantastic in our collective efforts to raise money for roads, bridges and education needs for the state of Mississippi.”
Sales through the first eight weeks have exceeded $80.7 million, with players claiming more than $44 million in prizes, according to the MLC.
The breakdown of prizes awarded to players was provided by the MLC:
- 730 people have claimed $500 prizes.
- 63 people have claimed $2,000 prizes.
- One person claimed a $2,500 prize.
- 11 people claimed $3,000 prizes.
- Six people claimed $5,000 prizes.
- One person claimed a $15,000 prize.
- 18 people claimed $20,000 prizes.
- Two people claimed $100,000 prizes.
“On January 7, the MLC introduced its first $10 game with a top prize of $200,000,” Shaheen said. “Player interest has been extremely high. We look forward to our first $200,000 winning ticket being claimed.
“Retailers have earned more than $4.8 million in commission through January 18,” he continued. “As of January 21 ,2020, the MLC has more than 1,400 active selling retailers. We anticipate having approximately 1,500 retailers by the time Powerball® and Mega Millions® go on sale January 30.”
The Mississippi Lottery was established by the passing of the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law in 2018. Under the law, net proceeds up to $80 million will be paid to the State Highway Fund for infrastructure improvements.
Any funds generated over the initial $80 million will be transferred to the Education Enhancement Fund.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.