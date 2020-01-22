MDOC: Parchman inmate found dead by apparent suicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another inmate has died at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton confirms that the inmate was found hanging in his one man cell in Unit 29 Wednesday morning.
The investigation into his death in ongoing. The cause and manner are pending confirmation of an autopsy.
The identificaiton of the inmate is pending notification of next of kin.
This is the second death by hanging reported within a week. Two other inmates were killed by “blunt force” trauma during violence at the prison on Tuesday morning.
Four other inmates have died at Parchman since the beginning of the new year.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.