Mayoral candidates running in Pascagoula has been set

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The qualifying deadline closed on Tuesday, which means Pascagoula residents will see Burton L. “Burt” Hill, Dr. Steve Demetropoulos and Christopher Grace on the ballot.
Hill previously served on the city council. Now, one of his main focuses is to work with what Pascagoula already has, and that is established land.
“You think about Pascagoula, and you don’t think about it being landlocked," Hill said. "We’ve got the Gulf this way..... you got Gautier and Moss Point all this way. So Pascagoula as far as growing land wise, we’re kind of dead in the water so to speak.”
He also noted that since city limits have already been set, they need to work on cleaning up various parts of town like cutting down tall grass and removing dead trees.
Dr. Demetropoulos also agreed that beautification and appearance are also essential in bettering Pascagoula. This includes having a welcoming attitude to businesses that may come to the area, whether it be restaurants, activities or attractions.
Another thing Dr. Demetropoulos believes the city should look into is re-populating the city as well as continuing to support the city’s schools.
“We’ve got to do a great job with our school system, "Demetropoulos said. “We’re already functioning at a high-level but just make sure they’re adequately supported. And people know the good news that’s going on here.”
The special election will take place on February 11th.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.