Man airlifted after serious crash on Three Rivers Road

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A serious crash at Three Rivers Road in Gulfport left at least one person injured and prompted medical personal to airlift the victim.
This decision came after the victim was treated in the back of an ambulance for a considerable amount of time.
There has been no word yet on the condition of the injured victim.
Traffic on South 605 and eastbound Three Rivers Road was closed while the rescue mission was underway. The crash has since been cleared.
Additionally, all lanes are blocked on MS 605 at Carl Legett Road due to an incident involving two cars. This car wreck allegedly left a Nissan rogue upside down, but no major injuries were reported.
It is advised that the public take an alternate route.
