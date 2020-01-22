Habitat for Humanity launches social media campaign for Women Build 2020

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - To get the word out about Women Build 2020, Habitat for Humanity of the Mississippi Gulf Coast launched a social media campaign. They hope this campaign will attract volunteers for the annual Women Build.
This year’s home will be built on Dolphin Drive in Gautier.
Beginning in March, women from all over south Mississippi will grab their tools and put on a hard hat to build a home for a local family.
“We’re really excited, and we really hope for lots of support from all over the Coast but especially in Jackson County to build this home,” said Women Build 2020 chair Cheryl Cooper, Director of Marketing for Navigator Credit Union. “And we look forward to someone coming and living here and having their first opportunity for homeownership thanks to people who work together with habitat.”
Habitat is hoping to have 10 to 12 teams this year made up of 7 people each. And this year, WLOX will have a team!
“Whether you’re interested in joining a team or being a team leader yourself, you can be a part of the action and see that house come from the ground up," said Women Build 2020 Chair Nicole Martz. "And it’s a wonderful experience.”
For more information on how to register or donate, visit the Habitat for Humanity website.
