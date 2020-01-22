Food delivery robots take over Ole Miss campus

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A fleet of robots is swarming the Ole Miss campus.
No need to worry, though: These robots are actually delivering meals to students and staff.
Beginning Wednesday, students can have food and drinks delivered to them anywhere on campus with the Starship Deliveries app.
The app will deliver anywhere on campus using one of 30 robots who wheel across the sidewalks.
The service even works with student meal plans.
Items can be ordered from Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, McAlister’s, Panda Express, Which Wich, Qdoba, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Raising Cane’s, Steak ‘n Shake, Freshii, Papa John’s and Sambazon.
The robots can carry up to 20 pounds of food and drinks. Deliveries typically take just minutes.
The robots use artificial intelligence and sensors to travel on sidewalks and navigate around any obstacles. They can even drive over curbs, across streets and through rain or snow.
In case of any issues, a human can take control of the machine manually.
