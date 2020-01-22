First day of school for Biloxi Public Schools’ newly-elected superintendent

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - “I started out today visiting schools. My goal today was to visit all schools. I have not achieved that goal and I have learned that I am not going to today," said Marcus Boudreaux, the newly minted superintendent of Biloxi Public Schools.
Marcus Boudreaux’s 18-year career in education has been spent in Biloxi Public Schools. So, when he got the call to take over as superintendent it was both a dream come true and one of his hardest goodbyes.
“My last day at the high school was Friday and my emotions got the best of me. I did my last afternoon announcements and I didn’t expect it to get to me but it did. Ten years of my life were spent over there at Biloxi High. It’s near and dear to my heart. I love those kids, love that faculty, it’s like family to me," Boudreaux said.
Biloxi Junior High Science Teacher Stephanie Dodd says Boudreaux’s connection with his students is what sets him apart as a leader.
“For Mr. Boudreaux to be out in the schools will definitely make a difference,” said Dodd. “I know that seeing the students, and interacting with the students, letting the students know that he cares about them... that’s gonna make a big difference.”
The fact that Boudreaux spent time as a teacher doesn’t hurt either.
“I think it’s very important that we have someone from our hometown representing our school and leading our school district," Dodd said. “He’s already part of our family and he will work well with the teachers that are already here because he’s worked with them.”
“Some of the teachers have feelings that maybe the higher-ups don’t always know what’s happening. It’s nice to have someone that’s been in the trenches with us that will be coming to see what we think and coming to see what’s happening. I think the students will be happy to have him around. He’s very light-hearted and easy to talk to and very enthusiastic," said North Bay Elementary teacher Tina Bistle.
It’s safe to say that one can expect this superintendent to be heavily involved with the day-to-day goings-on in Biloxi Public Schools.
“I’m not the kind of person that’s gonna sit at central office. I’m gonna be out and about in the schools. I’m gonna be visiting every single day," Boudreaux said.
He said that they are focusing on instruction because that is where the rubber meets the road in terms of education.
“So, right now we’re focusing on making sure that every child is getting quality classroom instruction. I think your superintendent being present in the schools is important. I think it sends the right message to the kids that they’re valued, that instruction is important and that the instructional day is the most important thing in the school system,” said Boudreaux.
Boudreaux relieved interim superintendent Dr. Larry Drawdy, who was appointed to the temporary post back in June of last year after the retirement of Arthur McMillan.
