Terrell Buckley Hired To Ole Miss Coaching Staff

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - The final piece to the Lane Kiffin coaching staff puzzle is a familiar one for fans on the coast. Former Pascagoula standout and recent College Football Hall of Fame inductee Terrell Buckley was added to the Ole Miss staff as a cornerbacks coach. Buckley spent the last four seasons as an assistant at Mississippi State where he had great success. The 2018 group of corners at MSU did not allow a passing touchdown all season under Buckley’s watch, according to the press release sent out by the school.