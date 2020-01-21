Staying cold today. Another freeze tonight.

Even with the sunshine, highs will only be in the upper 40s this afternoon. Most of tonight will be clear, and we’ll drop near freezing by Wednesday morning. Keep your pets and plants protected!
Clouds will build in throughout the day on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 50s. Another low pressure system will move nearby on Thursday, and this will increase our rain chances. A few showers are possible Thursday morning, but more rain is expected by the afternoon and evening. Highs will be around 60.
Showers will end by Friday afternoon, giving way to a great weekend. Highs Friday through Sunday will be in the low 60s.
