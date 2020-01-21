Picayune remembers Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy of hope

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents in Picayune honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by creating different events for the public to attend, and this year’s theme was “where do we go from here."
The MLK committee sponsored the program with the annual Martin Luther King Parade taking place first. Then, the crowd gradually made their way to Rose of Sharon Church of God in Christ.
Picayune praise and worship leader Dominick Hart was thrilled to be part of the various celebrations.
“I’m just ecstatic about being apart of this beautiful day here in our community”, said Hart. “It’s not about race, but it’s about coming together and fulfilling the dream and prophecy of Dr. Martin Luther King because it was not just a dream. It was a prophecy that is being fulfilled right now, today.”
Groups chanted “the dream still lives on” along the streets on Monday in Picayune during the parade.
Community members said this holiday reminds them of where they once were and leads them to where they hope to be in the future.
