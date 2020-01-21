Moss Point mayor, aldermen settle salary dispute out of court

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point city leaders have finally reached an agreement over a dispute concerning the mayor’s salary.
That dispute was part of a larger and ongoing firestorm in which the Board of Aldermen proposed cutting the mayor’s salary by 15%, limiting the mayor’s use of city vehicles, requiring him to get board approval before sending out media releases, and putting tighter restrictions on city’s vendors, among other changes.
Mayor Mario King filed a 34-page appeal in Circuit Court in August to throw out those policies. King said he dismissed that appeal after the board voted during an executive session of the January 7th meeting to restore his salary.
Mayor King released a statement Tuesday saying in part, “It is imperative that all branches of government are unified under one mission, and that self-serving influences are absent when conducting the business of the people.”
