Man charged with murder in Waynesboro shooting that killed 13-year-old

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A man has been charged with murder in a drive-by shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy at a Waynesboro apartment complex and injured several others.
Waynesboro police charged 27-year-old Antonio J. Mitchell with one count of first-degree murder, five counts of of aggravated assault and two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling in the Dec. 20 shooting.
Mitchell turned himself in to the Waynesboro Police Department around 10 a.m. Saturday.
Officers responded to the shooting at the Waynesboro Apartments on Gray Street around 8:15 p.m. that Friday.
Zachary Bishop Jr. was inside playing video games when he was killed by a stray bullet, just days before Christmas. Others standing outside were also injured.
Police said the shooting was believed to be gang related.
Mitchell had previously been charged in a Laurel drive-by shooting in August 2019, according to the Laurel Police Department. His bond was set at $80,000 in that shooting.
