Hattiesburg council approves Project NOLA camera system

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council approved a plan to implement a citywide camera system through Project NOLA in an effort to reduce crime.
Project NOLA is a nonprofit organization that works to implement citywide camera systems that are able to detect gunshots and read license plates, which would be accessible to the Hattiesburg Police Department.
Mayor Toby Barker asked the city council to vote yes to Project NOLA to aid in keeping the city safe as a part of his five-step process after the recent shootings just over a week ago.
The city council approved the measure in a 4-1 vote Tuesday night, with Councilwoman Deborah Delgado opposing it.
The initiative will take several months to get the cameras, decide where they’ll be put up and add the internet infrastructure.
Hattiesburg police will make the decisions on where to place the cameras, Barker said, though cameras must be directed at the street only.
Project NOLA will own the cameras and the city will pay a one-time service fee for the subsidized cameras upon delivery.
Service fees will range from $150 for each stationary camera to $475 for each long-range PTZ camera. The city will be responsible for installing the cameras.
Project NOLA will provide Hattiesburg with constant cloud recording, with the recordings being maintained for 10 days, unless it is downloaded or stored.
Once the infrastructure is in place, businesses, churches and private citizens will be able to purchase their own cameras to feed into the city’s surveillance.
The technology has been used in cities such as New Orleans, Natchez and Biloxi.
Barker said anyone with more questions can visit the Project NOLA fact sheet on Hattiesburg’s website.
