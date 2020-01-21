Day of Racial Healing offers chance for reconciliation

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -A day of healing and a year of action was the theme of the prayer breakfast for some local clergy and civic leaders as they came together Tuesday morning.
It began as a chance for those with different backgrounds and religions to break bread, share fellowship, but most importantly, seek solutions to racial strife in our society.
“Just straight out, racial tension has increased in the last few years, and the FBI has confirmed that there are more hate crimes," said Gordon Jackson, event organizer. “ There are more hate crime murders and things of that nature. It seems like our communities are more divided than they are coming together.”
At this event, the message was simple and fell right in with the ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
"There's a need for people of different backgrounds to come together and look at what we have in common because we have more in common than we do different,” Jackson added.
Through a prayer circle and reflection, religious leaders did not only speak about the cause of racial tensions, they also highlighted how this society can start healing and move forward.
"After everybody leaves, we want everybody to commit to some form of action, and that truly makes things better and makes conditions better in their environment and in everybody else’s environment,” Jackson said.
