Chilly Tuesday. Another freeze tonight.

Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the lower 30s to the mid 20s will be possible through mid-morning. Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Tuesday will be dry, sunny, and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Then, another (and probably our final) freeze will be possible late tonight through Wednesday morning with temperatures ranging from the mid 20s to the lower 30s. Wednesday will be less chilly with highs in the 50s. Thursday will be even milder with highs near 60. While we stay dry on Wednesday, a rain system moves in for Thursday. High pressure will move in for Friday into the weekend which will bring clear & dry conditions and seasonable temperatures.