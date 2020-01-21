Buster Faulkner leaving Southern Miss for Georgia

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Golden Eagles will be operating with a new offensive coordinator for the third season in a row.
Hopson confirmed Monday morning that USM offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner had left the staff and was headed to the University of Georgia as an assistant coach on the Bulldogs’ offensive staff.
Faulkner spent one season in Hattiesburg, running an offense that led Conference USA in passing at 289.5 yards a game and was in the middle of the pack nationally at 407 total yards per game.
Faulkner will join former USM head coach Todd Monken in Athens. Monken, who helmed the Golden Eagles from 2013-15, was hired as Georgia’s offensive coordinator last week.
Faulkner tweeted a thank you Monday morning to Hopson and the players he worked with during his time in Hattiesburg.
Faulkner replaced Shannon Dawson, who left for the University of Houston after three years on Hopson’s staff.
Dawson joined the Cougars’ staff as tight ends coach in 2019. He recently was named UH’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.