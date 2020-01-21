Buddy Bags in need of donations to help Coast children in foster care

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Rouses in Gulfport and Buddy Bags of Mississippi are teaming up to help children in foster care.
After hearing foster children in Harrison and Jackson County are in desperate need of hygiene items, a donation center was set up inside of Rouses. The store’s goal is to fill over 100 Buddy Bags with items like shampoo, soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste.
The store’s community outreach manager Jourdan Hartshorn hopes it will provide kids in foster care with much-needed items and at least a small amount of comfort.
“Rouses brand is big on community involvement and the Buddy Bags of Mississippi is a local non-profit right here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast," said Hartshorn. "We thought how about we give back to those people that might need help. We thought about helping foster children and, you know, Harrison County has a big, big, population of foster kids in the system.”
For every item donated, Rouse’s will enter your name into a drawing for a $100 gift card and a Rouse’s king cake, and free pizza from Papa John’s.
Donations can be made at Rouses market in Gulfport until Feb. 2 at noon.
