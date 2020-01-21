Breakdown of Impeachment Trial

Washington D.C. (WLOX) - Dinner tables might feel tense during the heated impeachment trial. A man may have even killed his boss over disparate political views. Despite the arguments or the agreements over your views and your neighbor’s views, here’s a refresher or a much-needed breakdown to help clear up Tuesday’s impeachment trial.
Historically speaking, this impeachment trial is notable. It’s the third impeachment trial in American history, and the trial is not business like it normally is.
The Senators, who are jurors now, must leave their phones at the door. During the trial, the rule of mandatory silence will be upheld.
Even the Senate Chambers underwent a makeover, specifically for the trial. Tables that were once utilized during the Clinton impeachment made their way back onto the Senate floor for house managers and the president’s legal team to use.
Among the people representing Trump on his legal team stand Kenn Star and Alan Dershowitz.
In regards to the prosecutor side, Speaker Nancy Pelosi selected people such as House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler to bring forward their case.
Supreme Court Justice John Roberts is presiding over the trial that assesses President Trump’s conduct towards Ukraine.
The House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump last month, approving two articles of impeachment:
- Article I, “Abuse of Power”
- Article II, “Obstruction of Congress”
Now, it is the Senate’s turn to review the president’s actions and decide whether he is guilty of these charges.
For live updates on the impeachment trial, visit: https://www.wlox.com/2020/01/21/trump-impeachment-trial-begin-with-rules-fight-long-days/.
