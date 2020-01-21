Battle of Unbeatens: Gulf Coast travels to #5 Pearl River

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The rivalry between Pearl River and Gulf Coast goes back as long as 97 years, maybe even a bit longer.
On Tuesday, there will be a new wringle added into their “strained relationship” as both men’s basketball squads are undefeated, boasting 12-0 records, but only one can remain unbeaten with first place in the MACJC South division on the line. Both teams currently have the top two scoring defenses in the country.
Watch the hype video above as a preview to Tuesday’s game. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at the Marvin R. White Coliseum in Poplarville.
