‘We’re open’: Gulf Hills hotel struggles after closing of golf club

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulf Hills Hotel has played host to a number of high profile guests over the years, including Judy Garland, Marilyn Monroe, Al Capone, and the King himself, Elvis Presley.
Despite its storied past, the Ocean Springs hotel is now facing troubled times and an uncertain future, as it struggles to get the word out that it’s open for business.
Since November, filling the hotel’s rooms has been tough.
“This year it has been worse than a low time, we might as well be closed," said General Manager Donna Brown.
After a little investigating, Brown realized the problems started after the Gulf Hills golf club closed its doors in October. Because the golf club and the hotel had been marketed as one and the same for so many years, few knew the two are actually separately owned. When the club closed, people thought the hotel did, too.
Brown said in her 19 years as general manager, she’s never seen the hotel struggle this bad financially.
“Revenue is so bad, that you have in December, January, I didn’t have enough – we didn’t make enough revenue to make one payroll," she said.
She took to Facebook Friday to “squelch the rumors," writing “We are open, operating, and it’s business as usual for us.” She also added a banner to the hotel’s website, announcing the same.
“We’ve been calling. Doing the typical smiling and dialing, talking to people, and oh gosh, we’re so sorry, we didn’t realize, and – we’re doing what we can," she said.
With the hotel currently up for sale, as it has been for years, Brown fears for the hotel’s future.
“I don’t want it to end up being a fire sale because revenue is so bad and the owners have to lower the cost. It’s not fair. It’s fair to them, and it’s not fair to the hotel," said Brown.
Now that the golf club has been sold and renovations are underway, Brown is anxious for the day it reopens its doors.
“We’ve got great things on the books, but when you got such a big hole, as we have now, I just hope we can dig out of it," she said.
Cathy Bryant is a regular at the hotel, and she’s hopeful she’ll be able to book a room for many more years to come.
“It’s just part of this community, and it needs to stay open,” she said.
Brown said the current owners of the golf club are hoping to reopen in April, depending on the weather.
