Volunteers help spruce up ‘brain break area’ at West Elem.

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Volunteers from Mississippi Power put on their hats and gloves Monday morning to help a local elementary school spruce up what students call their “brain break area.”
As many celebrated MLK Day, the volunteers spent their day off in service to children in Gulfport. They gathered at West Elementary to help the school fix up its courtyard area. That’s where the students go to get some fresh air and de-stress after tough day of classes.
The volunteers put in a pathway and planted trees and other plans, making the area a pretty place for the students to take a break.
Mississippi Power employees gather every Martin Luther King Jr. Day to give back to the community. Coming up tonight on WLOX, we’ll talk to some of those employees about why its a tradition that’s so important to them.
