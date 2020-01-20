Slime U Holds Mississippi Tryout

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Slime U is an organization run by St. Stanislaus secondary coach Rahman McGill that features 7 on 7 football teams. The teams play in the spring and act as another outlet for high school football prospects to showcase their talents at tournaments across the country.
Slime U held tryouts in Louisiana early on Sunday morning for a total of 59 kids, and then packed up to head right here on the coast to hold tryouts for Mississippi. In terms of his main vision for the organization, McGill says it boils down to one big word for what he thinks is a region that flies under the radar for recruiters.
“The mission of Slime U is to focus on under-recruited athletes and provide them with experience and exposure," McGill told WLOX. "Exposure is like water, you can’t have too much of it. So if you can meet a college coach from a division two or division one that might not know about the kid in Mississippi or the Gulf Coast, if they see a kid and we go out to Atlanta and a QB from the Gulf Coast lights it up, college coaches take notice. That brings exposure not only to the area, but to that young man as well.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.