Slime U Holds Mississippi Tryout

“The mission of Slime U is to focus on under-recruited athletes and provide them with experience and exposure," McGill told WLOX. "Exposure is like water, you can’t have too much of it. So if you can meet a college coach from a division two or division one that might not know about the kid in Mississippi or the Gulf Coast, if they see a kid and we go out to Atlanta and a QB from the Gulf Coast lights it up, college coaches take notice. That brings exposure not only to the area, but to that young man as well.”