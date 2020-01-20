RAW VIDEO: Firefighters work to put out fire in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Firefighters in Harrison County rushed to a trucking company early Monday morning. They received a report around 2:30 a.m. that a company’s fire alarm sounded on Canal Road in Harrison County.
When they arrived, heavy smoke billowed out of the building. Other fire units, CRTC and Gulfport Fire Department, were called in to help contain the fire.
Firefighters-- in conjunction with the sprinkler system-- successfully put out the fire.
The cause of the fire remains unknown, and so far, no injuries have been reported.
