Pearl River’s Rod Brown Commits To Tulsa

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - One of the current Pearl River star basketball players will join a former standout Wildcat. Reports on Twitter confirmed by WLOX say that forward Rod Brown committed to Tulsa this weekend after Golden Hurricane head coach Frank Haith was in attendance on Thursday for their win over Hinds. Former Wildcat Brandon Rachal is Tulsa’s current leading scorer and rebounder, and Brown is currently one of four wildcats averaging double figures, while boasting a 65% shooting percentage.