New community center in Waveland to be dedicated in honor of MLK

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - People in Hancock County are celebrating a new community center that has been months in the making.
The new facility takes center stage in an area of Waveland that desperately needs the growth. Last year, we reported about a new community center being built in Waveland. The old buildings, built in the 60′s, have been demolished to make way for a brand new facility that will be dedicated Monday morning in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“Nobody has seen the inside until today. We’re actually going to do the ribbon cutting tomorrow at the same time that we do our Martin Luther King event. It’s a total transitioning of this park," said Mayor Mike Smith of Waveland.
This park hasn’t seen much in the way of progress in years. “The last time that anything was majorly done in this park was, I think, in 1987 when the park officially became Martin Luther King Park," Smith said.
After Katrina, businesses in the area didn’t come back; neither did the camaraderie among those that live near the park.
“It’s been fifteen years since Katrina," said Gregory Barabino, Hancock County NAACP President. “We need a gathering space where we can come together and talk. Like I said, everybody’s kind of isolated because we don’t have a gathering space like we did in the years before Katrina."
Sunday night’s fireworks show and sneak-peek of the new community center did just that. It gave the residents a reason to come together and brought back a sense of community. That, according to Barabino, is all part of Dr. King’s legacy.
“This building is symbolic of what Martin Luther King wanted. He wanted us all to come together. You saw people out here holding hands and praying together. That would not have happened had we not a building to focus on or an event like this to focus on. So, MLK’s legacy is living on right now because we all came out here today. This is just the beginning. We have a very, very, very long way to go. So this is just the beginning. You need a platform to grow and start the process of healing."
The ribbon cutting of the new Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is scheduled for Monday at 9 am.
