Gulfport STEM programs need your votes to win $30,000

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Beginning this morning, you can help Gulfport High School get their hands on an extra $30,000 for their workplace training programs.
All it takes is a click of the mouse.
From 8 a.m. Monday until 4 p.m. Jan. 24, you can go to the Follett Challenge website and watch the video Gulfport High has posted about their STEM Haven project.
That program is described by construction technology teacher Glenn Huffman as a “school outside of school that gives students an educational experience they wouldn’t receive inside a brick and mortar school.”
Winning the competition would be a big boost to the school.
“That would definitely go towards giving us the ability to fund some projects that would just enhance what the kids are already learning,” Huffman said. “Just like take it to the next level and this would definitely do that.”
You can only cast one vote a day, and it only lasts for four days, so don’t miss your chance to help out.
