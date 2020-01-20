This Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be off to a cold start with temperatures in the 30s and wind chill in the 20s at times. Be sure to dress for the chill today. This afternoon’s high temperatures will be cooler than normal: in the 40s. Tonight’s temperatures will again drop to near- or below-freezing. It is January after all and it’s supposed to be cold at this time of the year. As long as we don’t get the pipe bursting cold we can handle this. Enjoy our sunny and dry conditions for the next 3 days thanks to high pressure. We stay dry Tuesday and Wednesday. But, a rain system arrives on Thursday.