Big chill in the air for Monday

Winter is back! Highs will stay in the 40s this afternoon with a breeze from the north. We’ll see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s along the coast by Tuesday morning. The upper 20s are likely for inland areas. Even with a slight wind, the wind chill will be in the low 20s.
More sunshine is expected on Tuesday, but we’ll stay in the 40s that afternoon. Near freezing temperatures return on Wednesday morning. A little more cloud cover is expected on Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low 50s.
Showers will return on Thursday, and we’ll be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 50s. A few showers may linger into Friday. Highs will be in the low 60s.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.