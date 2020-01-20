Benefit held in memory of Bay St. Louis shooting victim

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Creole Creamery manager Caitlin Bourgeois hosted a memorial benefit for 19-year-old Cheyanne Schultz Cardinale who was killed Jan. 8 in an ambush outside of Bay Park apartments.
At the memorial, there was a silent auction, food plates for sale, live music and more all to raise money for funeral arrangments.
"Just seeing my employees in that pain and suffering, knowing that her family was going through that in tenfold, I knew we needed to do something as a community because this really did shake the whole community,” Bourgeois said.
Friends and family are looking for the community to support them as they celebrate a life that was lost in a tragic act of violence.
“Well if I had to say anything, love your loved ones today and make sure they know it today because you just never know when it’s going to happen,” said Cheyanne’s dad Anthony Cardinale.
