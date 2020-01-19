Wiggins streets filled with parade-goers honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Different groups and organizations marched and rode along the streets of Wiggins on Saturday to celebrate and remember the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Stone County NAACP president Robert James said he is still trying to fulfill Dr. King’s dream today.
“So the legacy of Dr. King is still prevalent today, and the work that he’s done we’re still pushing people to encourage that work that he set before us," James said.
Among Dr. King’s many efforts, he was an important voice of the civil rights movement, and it’s an honor to people in the community to be apart of the celebration.
“It feels good to remember the things he has done for us our communities our church, all that he has done for us," said one parade goer.
The parade was about three miles long trailing through the town of Wiggins. There were a lot of smiling faces and pride in remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
