Vigils held across the state in support of pro-life movement

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens gathered at vigils across the state Saturday to show their support for a pro-life Mississippi, with abortion as one of the most divisive issues in the country.
“Well, this is the 47th year since Roe v. Wade, and people are more and more aware that life in the womb is life. It’s going on all over the country. This isn’t just happening in South Mississippi," said vigil organizer Bill Blaisdell.
While a handful of pro-life supporters gathered at First Baptist Church in Bay St. Louis for the candlelight vigil, some weren’t happy with the less than stellar attendance.
“Hopefully within the coming years, and even next year throughout the year, people will stop being scared and they will stand up for what’s right," Jessica James said.
Even with the smaller crowd, senior pastor Brett Frazier was proud of people coming together to stand up for what they believe in.
“It’s a powerful thing when people from all denominational backgrounds come together to unite together for one purpose, and it’s to stand up for life,” Frazier said.
It’s a purpose that many in the group say there are no exceptions for.
“No, I don’t see any exceptions. I mean, people talk about rape as an exception, but you can’t solve one act of violence by committing another one,” Blaisdell said.
Four vigils were held across Mississippi in Bay St. Louis, Jackson, Tupelo and Grenada.
