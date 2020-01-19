New child advocacy center to open Tuesday in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - This Tuesday the Canopy Children’s Solution will host a ribbon cutting to celebrate its new Jackson County location of the South Mississippi Child Advocacy Center (SMCAC).
The goal of the new building aims to provide a safe and comfortable space for child victims who have experienced physical, sexual, or exploitative crimes in George, Green, Harrison Jackson, and Stone Counties.
The helping hand extended gives resources such as trauma therapy to ensure positive healing for children and their families. It also works together with law enforcement and child protective services to demand justice for the those involved.
“Having another site that is centrally located in our service area helps lessen the burden on our families to get help,"said Krystle Hilliard, program director for the Canopy Children’s Solutions South Mississippi Child Advocacy Center. "Having greater availability to serve our community in this capacity allows us to offer more hope to the hopeless, comfort to the comfortless, and replace pain and sorrow with joy and happiness.”
