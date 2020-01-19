Man identified in fatal Gulfport motorcycle accident

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The man killed in the deadly motorcycle accident yesterday in Gulfport was identified.
35-year-old Shelton Miller was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he struck the passenger side of a pick-up truck. This contact occurred when Miller was turning in front of the truck on Pass Road and Gulf Avenue around 2 p.m. yesterday.
Due to the force of impact, Miller received blunt force trauma and the injuries were fatal. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.
