Man identified in fatal Gulfport motorcycle accident
By Sarah Liese | January 19, 2020 at 10:37 AM CST - Updated January 19 at 10:37 AM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The man killed in the deadly motorcycle accident yesterday in Gulfport was identified.

35-year-old Shelton Miller was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he struck the passenger side of a pick-up truck. This contact occurred when Miller was turning in front of the truck on Pass Road and Gulf Avenue around 2 p.m. yesterday.

Due to the force of impact, Miller received blunt force trauma and the injuries were fatal. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

