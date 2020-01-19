Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-MISSISSIPPI-DAM
Pumps acquired to help drain lake, ease pressure on dam
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Pumps to help take some of the pressure off a dam that's perilously close to failing are on site to help drain Oktibbeha County Lake. The Starkville Daily News reports the pumps arrived Friday after a contract for their rental was agreed upon. It was authorized Thursday in anticipation of Saturday's forecasted rain. The area near the dam could receive one-fourth of an inch of rain, though watershed from an 18-mile radius will also contribute to rising water levels at the lake. A breach of the dam would endanger about 130 properties and nine highways downstream.
LAB OWNER-FRAUD
Lab owner gets 18 months for faking water quality results
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A lab owner hired to insure water quality for dozens of Mississippi towns has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for faking his test results. The U.S. attorney for Mississippi's Northern District says in a news release that 44-year-old John Couey of Greenville falsified more than 1,000 lab reports sent to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. He was sentenced Thursday, about eight months after pleading guilty to five felony counts of falsifying documents required under the Clean Water Act. The judge imposed an 18-month sentence on each count but set them to run simultaneously.
AP-MS-FROZEN FOOD-EXPANSION
Frozen food maker invests $27.3M, adding jobs in Mississippi
OAKLAND, Miss. (AP) — A frozen food manufacturer plans to invest $27.3 million in a project to increase capacity at its facility in north Mississippi. Officials say Ajinomoto Foods North America also is adding 15 jobs to its plant in Oakland, in Yalobusha County, bringing the total to 450 employees at the plant. Ajinomoto Foods plans to fill the 15 new jobs by December. The company opened its Mississippi plant in 2007 and has expanded four times. The latest expansion accommodates additional production lines. The Mississippi Development Authority is providing a $150,000 grant for the transportation and installation of the new production lines.
ALGAE BLOOM-SBA LOANS
Disaster loans: Closed Mississippi beaches hurt businesses
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Low-interest disaster loans are available for small Mississippi businesses hurt by toxic bacteria that closed every mainland beach in the state during the summer. Gov. Tate Reeves says the federal Small Business Administration can make the loans to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses, and private nonprofit organizations. The federal agency says that in addition to coastal Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties in Mississippi, the declaration covers adjacent counties in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. Mississippi beaches were closed because of cyanobacteria, which often are called blue-green algae. They can cause rashes, diarrhea and vomiting.
PRISON GUARDS ARRESTED
3 Mississippi prison guards charged with sexual battery
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (AP) — Three guards at a Mississippi prison have been arrested. The guards, whose names have not been released, work at Yazoo County Regional Correction Facility. WLBT-TV reports the three are charged with sexual battery after being accused last month of having sexual contact with two female inmates. One guard is charged with three counts of sexual battery; the other two are charged with one count each. It was unknown if any of them have an attorney.
AP-US-MISSISSIPPI-DAM
New sinkhole found at endangered Mississippi dam
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — An inspection has found a new sinkhole at a Mississippi lake where an earthen dam could fail because of high water levels linked to heavy rains. The sinkhole was discovered at Oktibbeha County Lake on Thursday after county supervisors approved a plan to drain the lake in an effort to keep it from breaching. The hole hadn't gotten larger by Friday. But officials fear that could change with heavy rain predicted over the weekend. The lake is northwest of Starkville, the home of Mississippi State University. Dozens of homes could be endangered if the dam fails.