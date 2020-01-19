Hattiesburg’s Melyia Grayson nominated to play in McDonald’s All-American game

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg native has the chance to attend an event that’s seen the likes of Michael Jordan, Lebron James and Candace Parker.
Hattiesburg senior Melyia Grayson was nominated to play in the McDonald’s All-American game on April 1 in Houston, Texas. Grayson is one of over 900 nominees in the country and will find out if she makes the final roster of 24 on January 23.
The Southern Miss signee is humbled to be considered for the prestigious high school basketball showcase.
“The greatest people that’s played there and I get nominated to maybe get picked to play in it, that’s a great feeling because it’s showing that all my work is paying off,” Grayson said.
“She’s been a significant part of the program since she was in ninth grade,” said Hattiesburg girls basketball coach Caronica Debose-Jackson. ‘She’s been a big load for our offense and we’re very proud of her that she was nominated. Being able to sign with USM and now this huge accomplishment of being nominated for the McDonald’s All-American.”
