Cold weather shelters to open Sunday

Cold weather shelters to open Sunday
The warmer winter weather was a savory treat. Yet the season must press on, and apparently, so must the lower temperatures. (Source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff | January 19, 2020 at 8:54 AM CST - Updated January 19 at 9:53 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The warmer winter weather was a savory treat. Yet the season must press on, and apparently, so must the lower temperatures.

For those in need of a place to escape the frigid cold, here’s a list of shelters that will open their doors during this chilly period:

Bay Saint Louis

Open: Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday from 6 p.m. until 8 a.m.

Location: 5078 US-90, Bay St Louis, MS 39520

Hancock County Emergency Management in partnership with Old Spanish Trail Baptist Church

D’Iberville

Open: Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Location: Community Center located on Auto Mall Parkway in D’Iberville

  • The shelter is located in the blue building behind the library.

Loves and Fishes in partnership with Seashore Mission

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.