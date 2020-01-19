Cold weather shelters to open Sunday

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The warmer winter weather was a savory treat. Yet the season must press on, and apparently, so must the lower temperatures.
For those in need of a place to escape the frigid cold, here’s a list of shelters that will open their doors during this chilly period:
Bay Saint Louis
Open: Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday from 6 p.m. until 8 a.m.
Location: 5078 US-90, Bay St Louis, MS 39520
Hancock County Emergency Management in partnership with Old Spanish Trail Baptist Church
D’Iberville
Open: Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday at 5 p.m.
- The shelter is located in the blue building behind the library.
Loves and Fishes in partnership with Seashore Mission
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.