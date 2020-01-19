Chilly and breezy for Sunday

Thanks to a cold front, it’s much cooler today! Highs will be in the low to mid 50s this afternoon. The cloud cover will gradually clear out. It will be breezy with a northerly wind at 10-20 MPH.
Temperatures will drop near freezing by Monday morning. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s. It’s going to be a sunny, but chilly Monday afternoon with highs around 50. A widespread freeze is expected by Tuesday morning. Inland areas will drop into the upper 20s. Coastal areas will be in the low 30s. Highs will stay in the 40s on Tuesday with more sunshine.
Cloud cover will build in on Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. Showers are possible on Thursday, and we’ll warm up into the upper 50s.
