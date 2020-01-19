Boys & Girls Clubs youth leaders celebrate first Youth for Unity in honor of MLK Day

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - A little team spirit goes a long way, and what better way to ramp it up than basketball?
Youth leaders from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast wanted more options for their first Youth for Unity event to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“We just wanted to explore the kids’ talents and what they can do,” said member Devon Guy. “And this was a great way to showcase that.”
Organizers decided on an art contest.
“We have a lot of kids in each club that are very good with art,” Devon added.
Performance dance and public speaking were also part of the program.
Keystone Club members Devon and Jaliyah Snaer helped pull this event together for a dual purpose.
“I think that it will be great for trying to get Keystone members into the club, what it's about,” Jaliyah said. “It’s also to express MLK’s dream of everybody being united and just to get people to enjoy their community.”
They starting planning the event in November with members of all five clubs on the Gulf Coast. Surrounded by many other MLK events, the teen group wanted to have something just for the Boys & Girls Clubs.
Jaliyah, the current Boys & Girls Club Mississippi State Youth of the Year, said the organization is worth every effort to support it.
“I’ve been going to the Boys & Girls Clubs since kindergarten,” she said. “So, I’ve seen the club grow and progress as well, and just seeing new kids and smiling faces come through the door every day is definitely something I’m hoping to look forward to more in the future.”
Devon has been a member since he was 4 years old, and the club has been a positive influence in his life.
“Just me being a much more confident individual and just being more open in my community,” he said. “The Boys & Girls Clubs opened my interest and helped me realize that I can be a leader and guidance for my outside community and my peers.”
Aniya Oates and Janiyah Buckley won the dance competition.
Daylen Bishop won for art, and Devon won for speech.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.