Biloxi prayer breakfast honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Around a hundred people packed the fellowship hall of the Salvation Army Kroc Center Saturday for a prayer breakfast honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The breakfast was organized by Biloxi Councilman Felix Gines and members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
“The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. is a fraternity linked with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., so what we want to do is we want to continue to implement that dream, put that vision out into the community," Gines said.
Gulfport Chief Administrative Officer John Kelly was the keynote speaker. He spoke of the power of community, family, and the importance of voting, and encouraged people to come together to continue the work of Dr. King.
“We should be talking about how to get along, people of color, people of non-color, just getting along, bringing our community together as a whole. So it was a message of hope," he said.
That message of coming together resonated with those who attended the breakfast.
“I think unity as well as love is the killer of hate, and we have to use that unity to kill the hate and the things that appear to oppress our community today," said Montressa White.
