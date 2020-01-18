Todd Monken to join Georgia Bulldogs coaching staff

Monken is known for his explosive offenses, especially in the passing game. Georgia saw a regression in their offensive scheme in 2019. The Bulldogs were fifth in the SEC in scoring (30.8 points per game), total offense (408.1 yards), passing (223.0) and rushing (185.1). With Monken calling the plays next season, his “pass happy” approach should bring Georgia up to speed in the new-look of SEC offenses.