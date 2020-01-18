Todd Monken to join Georgia Bulldogs coaching staff

Athens, Ga. (WLOX) - Todd Monken is headed back to college. According to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, Monken will join Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs staff in Athens in 2020. Monken will be the Dawgs offensive coordinator, while current play caller James Coley will transition into an assistant head coaching role.
The 53-year-old only spent one season in Cleveland, where former head coach, Freddie Kitchens, was calling plays. New Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski chose not to retain Monken.
Before his time in the NFL, Monken coached at Southern Miss for three seasons from 2013-2015. He went from having a one-win season in 2013 to winning a C-USA West division title in 2015 boasting a 9-5 record. Overall, Monken finished with a 13-25 record in Hattiesburg.
Monken is known for his explosive offenses, especially in the passing game. Georgia saw a regression in their offensive scheme in 2019. The Bulldogs were fifth in the SEC in scoring (30.8 points per game), total offense (408.1 yards), passing (223.0) and rushing (185.1). With Monken calling the plays next season, his “pass happy” approach should bring Georgia up to speed in the new-look of SEC offenses.
